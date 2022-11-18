‘Cameroon’ Group G One Of The Toughest

Bayern Munich and Cameroon forward, Eric Choupo-Moting, has described the Indomitable Lions’ group as one the toughest at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions will compete for a place in the knockout stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.

In a chat with Fcbayern.com, Choupo-Moting revealed that Cameroon’s first target is advancing from the group stage.

“Our first goal has to be to get through the group,” Choupo-Moting said

“I think ours with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland is one of the hardest in the tournament. We don’t have any big stars in the team that stand out like Roger Milla or Samuel Eto’o before. We’re about togetherness as a team and desire.”

Choupo-Moting has scored 18 goals for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in 68 games.

The 33-year-old has found the net six times in 10 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich so far this…