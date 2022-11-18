Egypt Defeat World Cup-Bound Belgium 2-1

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah was instrumental for Egypt who shocked Belgium 2-1 in a friendly game on Friday.

It was Belgium’s final warm up game before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.

After the friendly with Iraq was recently cancelled, Roberto Martinez had hoped that his players would build some confidence with a strong performance against Egypt.

However, goals from Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet either side of half time put Egypt 2-0 ahead.

Mohamed opened the scoring on 34 minutes before Trezeguet doubled their lead in the first minute of the second half.

With 14 minutes left Lois Openda pulled a goal back for Belgium but Egypt held on to record the shock win.

Although Romelu Lukaku did not feature, was a Martinez named an otherwise strong starting lineup, including the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

Belgium are in Group F with Canada, Morocco and Croatia and will kickoff their campaign against the North Americans on November…