England Can Win 2022 World Cup

Former England coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson, believes that the Three Lions have a quality team good enough to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions are being touted in some quarters as one of the favourites to win the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup going by their form in recent years.

In an interview with Mirror Eriksson stated that England have a strong squad.

“I think they have a really strong squad and I think they can do it, reaching the final maybe,” Eriksson said.

“But you know a little bit of luck is important, maybe they can win it. The reason I say that is if you ask 10 or 100 experts ‘who’s going to win the World Cup’, you will have different answers. I can’t see anyone who is a great favourite to win it. There are many and I think England is one of them.

“France, they won the last time. Brazil – I think they have a lot of important names. You have Germany –…