INFINIX Wins Best Mobile Phone Brand In Nigeria

L-R: Tobi Adono, Digital Marketing Manager Infinix Nigeria, Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications and Public relations Manager Infinix Nigeria at the 11th edition of Peace Legend Awards 2022

Infinix Nigeria established in 2013 has gone ahead to not only make the lives of its users more pleasurable and convenient with smart devices that have technology and innovative design but has also placed itself as arguably the best mobile brand in Nigeria.

This was affirmed on Sunday, November 6th 2022, when the smartphone brand at the 11th edition of the Peace Legend Awards 2022 was awarded as the Best Mobile Phone Brand in Nigeria. The award ceremony took place at Eko Hotels and Suites.

Aside from releasing the zero 20 which has industry’s first 60mp OIS front camera, the mobile company also released the zero Ultra which boasts of 180W thunder charge and charges your smartphone from 0% to 100% in less than 15 minutes, the company this year has also released the Note 12 VIP, Zero 5G…