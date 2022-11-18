Maja Wins Ligue 2 Player Of The Month Award

Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja has scooped Ligue 2 Player of the Month award for October, reports Completesports.com.

Maja was recognized for his exemplary performances for Girondis Bordeaux within the month.

The former Stoke City player beat two other players Gautier Lloris (Le Havre AC) and Julien Maggiotti (Stade Lavallois) to the individual prize.

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form for Les Girondis this season.

The striker has scored seven goals and recorded three assists in 15 appearances for his club this season.

Maja is the first Girondis Bordeaux player to win the award since April 2009.

Bordeaux were relegated from the French top-flight last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

