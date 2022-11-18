Mane Ruled Out Of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Bayern Munich star forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup due to leg injury.

Mane sustained a leg injury playing for Bayern Munich on November 8, which put his hopes of featuring in Qatar in doubt.

Bayern said he sustained an injury to the head of his right fibula, but Mane was included in the Senegal squad for the finals in Qatar.

It was revealed he wouldn’t be fit in time to play in Senegal’s opening match against the Netherlands on Monday but now he won’t feature at the tournament at all.

And according to the Teranga Lions’ team doctor Manuel Afonso in a press conference: “Unfortunately, today’s MRI says his recovery has not been as encouraging as we had hoped and we have decided to declare Sadio Mane’s withdrawal from the World Cup.”

Bayern Munich later provided more details on Mane’s injury, which required an operation.

“Sadio Mane underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck by Prof Christian Fink and Dr Andy Williams from London on…