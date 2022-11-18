Saka Pays For 120 Children In Nigeria To Undergo Surgery

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka has generously paid for 120 children in Nigeria to undergo life-changing surgery.

Saka has teamed up with the charity BigShoe to help children in Kano who were suffering from hernias and brain tumours.

BigShoe are a charity who financially support impoverished children who require medical treatment, with former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger previously helping the organisation too by donating his Germany World Cup bonus to cover surgeries in Sierra Leone.

The 21-year-old was born in London and represents England at international level, however his parents were both raised in Nigeria before moving to England.

All 120 operations were successfully completed last month, with Saka saying that he feels ‘blessed’ to be able to help those in need in Nigeria.

“I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children’s lives easier and better through these surgeries,” Saka said.

“I still feel very connected to…