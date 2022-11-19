Aguero Rates Rice At Same Level As Busquet, Casemiro

Former Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero thinks West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is at the same level as Sergio Busquets and Casemiro.

Rice’s form for West Ham and England International team has not gone unnoticed and two of the big Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in him.

He is currently with the England Three Lions preparing for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with Stake, Aguero said:“For me he is a great player and is at the same level as the best midfielders like Busquets, Rodri and Casemiro.

“It seems to me that he is valued. What happens is that with him not being in a ‘Big Six’ team, he does not get talked about as much.

“But he has proven himself and I think he is one of the strengths of the England team at the World Cup.“

Aguero has also praised England’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar

“I think they have a team to get…