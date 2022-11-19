Arsenal Confident On Saka Contract Talks

Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka will soon pen a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are confident of agreeing a new contract with the England international.

Read Also: How Man United Rejected Me Four Times –Martinelli

.

It’s claimed the Gunners and Saka have made a lot of progress.

Negotiations have been taking place for months and the North Londoners have let it be known to commercial partners that they expect a full agreement to be sorted soon.

The winger looks set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth nearly £200,000-a-week.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.