Gnabry Delighted To Make Germany World Cup Squad

Bayern Munich forward, Serge Gnabry has expressed excitement at playing in his first FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Gnabry has been named in Hansi Flick’s 26-man team for the World Cup which takes centre stage from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

Gnabry told FIFA.com that is looking forward to making his first appearance for the Europeans at the mundial.

“Yes I’m very excited to be playing at my first World Cup at the age of 27,” Gnabry said.

“Unfortunately it’s taken a while but I’m looking forward to the tournament and I hope we’ll be successful.”

Gnabry has scored 20 times in 36 games for Germany. He has racked up eight goals and four assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The Nationalelf will face Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

Germany’s first game of the tournament will be against Japan.

