How Man United Rejected Me Four Times –Martinelli

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that he was rejected four times by Man United when he came for trial with his father.

The Brazilian admitted he felt lost after he was rejected by the Red Devils, a club he dreamt of playing for while he was a kid in Brazil.

Martinelli did some trials with Manchester United between 2015 and 2017 and participated in training sessions with the Red Devils.

However, the Red Devils did not follow up on their initial interest, with Martinelli returning to Brazil, where he soon signed his first professional deal with Ituano

Arsenal later signed him for £6m In 2019, bringing him to the Emirates.

“There was a project with Manchester United; I did some trials there. It didn’t work out, but I went four or five times there,” Martinelli said.

“Manchester United had some scouts in Brazil, and they saw me playing, they had a meeting with my father, and then it worked…