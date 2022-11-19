Kane: I’m Battle Ready For 2022 World Cup

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has disclosed that he can’t wait for the kickoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham star made this known in a chat with TribalFootball, where he said that the timing of the World Cup could even be a positive one for England.

He insisted that he can’t wait for the commencement of the tournament in Qatar.

Read Also: Saka Pays For 120 Children In Nigeria To Undergo Surgery

“I’d rather be going into it playing loads of games where you feel match fit,” he said. “Sometimes after the season in the summer you have a break and then you have to gear back up to play and you haven’t played a lot of games. Rolling into it can help — as long as you manage it well and you recover well.

“I think recovery is the most important thing for any player in this period.

“You can try and train as much as you can, but the bottom line is you need to be ready to have all your energy ready for the game, and that’s what I’m trying to…