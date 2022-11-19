Most Valuable Players Of Each Qatar 2022 Team 

The World Cup is much more than just a stage for the world’s best national teams’ competitions. They’re iconic matches that fans will remember for the rest of their lives (such as Germany’s 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014), memorable goals (Maradona’s legendary solo goal vs. England in 1986), shocking events (Zidane headbutting Materazzi in 2006 World Cup final), and the birth of new football heroes. It is also an opportunity for players to demonstrate and prove their worth.

According to a study conducted by a team at PhotoAiD, each national team taking part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has at least one player considered invaluable to their squad. Some of them are rising stars, while others are experienced veterans. Here’s a look at the most valuable player from each nation competing in the upcoming World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé, France (€160.00m)

The 23-year-old French striker playing for Paris Saint-Germain is…