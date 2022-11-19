Napoli Will Be Difficult To Stop In Serie A –Totti

Roma legend Francesco Totti has disclosed that it will be difficult to prevent Napoli from winning this season’s Serie A title.

He made this kniwn in an interview with TribalFootball, where he stated that they have shown consistency.

Totti also said that he’s hopeful of Roma securing another top four finish.

He said, “If they continue like this, other contenders won’t have many chances.

“Milan, Inter and Juventus never give up, so it will be a nice season until the end. You have to see how players return from the World Cup, but if Napoli remain this consistent, it will be hard to stop them.”

On the World Cup, Totti added: “It’s unusual and, for we Italians, is more than negative.

“We’ll follow the World Cup in a different way, but it remains a competition with great teams.”

