Oparanozie Wins Chinese Women’s League Title

Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie has won the 2022 Chinese women’s Super League title with her club Wuhan Jianghan.

Oparanozie and her Wuhan Jianghan‘s teammates have now won the last three Chinese women’s Super League titles.

The Wuhan Jianghan finished top in the 10-team Chinese women’s topflight.

And reacting to the league title win, Oparanozie wrote on her Twitter handle:”Behold your Chinese Women’s Super League Champion.”

The 2022 Chinese Women’s Super League is the

8th season in its current format and the 26th total season of the women’s association football league in China.

