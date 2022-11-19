Osayi-Samuel Thrilled To Make Super Eagles Debut Vs Portugal

Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel is delighted to make his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Osayi-Samuel was in action as the Super Eagles suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Portugal in a friendly at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old put up a good performance and also won the penalty that was missed by Emmanuel Dennis.

Portugal got their goals through Bruno Fernandes (brace), Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.

The former Queens Park Rangers player took the social media to celebrate his debut.

“Honored to represent my country 🇳🇬,” Osayi-Samuel wrote on his Twitter handle.

By Adeboye Amosu

