Pique Steps Out With New Girlfriend Months After Separating With

Few months after separating from Colombian singer, Shakira, former Spain defender, Gerard Pique put on a cosy display with his new girlfriend Clara Chia as they went out for a romantic dinner at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain.

The Retired footballer, 35, was seen holding hands with the PR student, 23, as they stood and chatted outside the eatery following their meal.

Gerard’s outing with his new love comes after he and ex Shakira reached a custody agreement over their sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, following their split earlier this year.

For the outing, Gerard rocked a plain white T-shirt which he teamed with dark jeans and black and white trainers, while Clara slipped into a black trouser suit and off-white loafers.

Pique and Shakira said in their joint statement: ‘We wish to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the wellfare of our children and that will…