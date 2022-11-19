Pulisic Eager To Lead USA Against Familiar Foes, England

Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic, is eagerly anticipating his national team, the USA’s clash with the Three Lions of England in the Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

USA will confront England on November 25 at the Al Bayt Stadium in their second Group B match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Pulisic spoke about the expectations for the Stars and Stripes of the United States of America ahead of the match with the Three Lions.

“I understand why there will be lots of talk and excitement around the England game,” Mirror quoted Pulisic as saying.

“They have some of the best players in the world, players that I know well. There are three games in the group and one is no more important than the other two. In all three games, we will fight for the points.”

Pulisic has been capped 52 times by the USA and has scored 21 times. He has one goal and one assist in 13 Premier League appearances for…