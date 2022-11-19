Qatar 2022 And Africa In A New World Order! –Odegbami writes

It is Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Tomorrow, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick-off.

Qatar is on my mind. I have a message for all Africans, particularly Nigerians.

The population of the world hit the 8 billion-mark only a few days ago. Easily, half this population will have their eyes rivetted on Qatar, a country of less than 3 million people that has opened it doors to welcome an estimated 2 million visitors to the biggest single sports event in the world. Qatar becomes the smallest country, and the first in the Middle East, to host the FIFA World Cup.

In a strategic ‘building up to’ effort, Qatar developed a soft power strategy that rests on the pillars of “the hosting of sports events, overseas sports investments, and leveraging domestic excellence”.

Over a 23-years period, the country organised over 30 regional and international sports events to prepare itself for this moment, and to earn its seat at the Table of Civilisations as one of the world’s foremost…