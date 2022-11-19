‘Why I Will Support Senegal At 2022 World Cup’

Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has revealed why he will adopt the Teranga Lions of Senegal as his team among the five African countries at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Aghahowa disclosed this during the unveiling of Goldberg Premium Lager and Life Continental as the official beers of the Super Eagles.

The unveiling took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other former Super Eagles stars who featured at the event alongside Aghahowa were Ifeanyi Udeze and Mutiu Adepoju.



Also present at the unveiling were top Nigerian Breweries and Nollywood actors like Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Destiny Etiko and Mary Igwe.

The trio also analysed the performance of the Super Eagles at half time during the international friendly against Portugal.

And speaking to journalists at the event, Aghahowa explained why he will be backing Senegal ahead of Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

“We have the African champions and I will be going for…