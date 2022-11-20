Argentina Will Lift 2022 World Cup –Shearer

Newcastle United legend, Alan Shearer, has reiterated that Argentina will lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the South American giants are in Group C alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina go into this year’s World Cup in impeccable form, as they are on a 36-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

However, Shearer wants Messi to lead Argentina to triumph in Qatar, adding that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is the greatest player ever.

“Argentina,” Shearer told BBC Sport when asked to predict the country to win the tournament.

“It will be a great way for Lionel Messi, the best player in the world, to go out. It could be a defining moment for him – he has probably been the greatest player we have ever seen, but the thing that is always chucked at him when comparisons are made between him and [late] Diego Maradona is that he has never won the World Cup.”

He continued: “If he was to win this one, that would pretty much be the end…