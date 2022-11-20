Benzema Devasted To Miss Out Of Qatar 2022

Karim Benzema is disappointed he won’t be part of France squad to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Real Madrid forward won’t play a part for his country in Qatar after picking up a thigh injury in training.

The 34-year-old has been struggling with injuries this season which has limited his appearance for Real Madrid.

Saturday’s training was the first full session in which he had taken part since joining up with Les Bleus’ squad.

“In my life I have never given up but tonight I have to think about the team, as I have always done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup. Thank you for all your messages of support,” Benzema wrote on Instagram.

Les Blues head coach Didier Deschamps expressed his disappointment at this latest injury blow, having already lost key men such as Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante.

“I am extremely sad for Karim who made this…