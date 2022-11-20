England Should Reach Semi-Finals Of Qatar 2022 At Least –Wenger

FIFA Chief of Global Development and former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, says that the Three Lions of England are good enough to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions reached the last four at the Russia 2018 World Cup and lost 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place match on July 14 at Krestovsky Stadium.

Wenger used England’s performances in recent international competitions as a yardstick to predict the team’s potential to progress at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“If you look at the last few years, England should be in the semi-finals at least,” Wenger told The Sun.

“They got to the semi-finals in the Euros and then the final in the Euros. But the doubt comes from what had happened over the past year. If they can get over that in their own minds, they have the team that is good enough to reach the semi-finals.

“In Russia it was all about a deep defensive line…