Lukaku Set To Miss Belgium First Two World Cup Games

Romelu Lukaku will reportedly miss Belgium’s opening two games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lukaku is currently nursing a hamstring injury and is still not fully yet.

The 29-year-old Belgian forward was sidelined after the third game of the season with the issue, which forced him to miss 11 Serie A games for Inter.

Lukaku has been desperate to recover in time for the World Cup but relapses in his condition have delayed things.

Reports from the Belgian press via Calciomercato.com detail how Lukaku is expected to miss Belgium’s first two World Cup games, against Canada on November 23 and Morocco on November 27, due to his hamstring injury.

The Inter star has still not returned to squad training yet and is continuing to work alone in the gym.

Roberto Martinez does not want to risk exacerbating Lukaku’s condition, so he’ll be hoping to recover him for the final group game against…