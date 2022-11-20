Qatar 2022 World Cup Officially Kicks Off With Colourful Opening Ceremony

The long awaited Qatar 2022 World Cup officially commenced today (Sunday) with a colourful opening ceremony inside the Al Bayt stadium.

Veteran Hollywood actor, Morgan Freeman, kicked off the World Cup opening ceremony in front of the country’s royals.



Freeman narrated the event’s opening segment titled ‘The Calling’, telling viewers ‘we all gather here in one big tribe’ as fans descended on Doha city centre for the opening game.





Hollywood star Morgan Freeman

He spoke with Qatari entrepreneur Ghanim al Muftah – a FIFA World Cup Ambassador who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder which impairs the development of the lower spine – who said: “We sent out the call because everyone is welcome. This is an invitation to the whole world.”

Freeman replied: “I remember, even after hearing the call, instead of seeing another way, we dismissed it and demanded our own way. And now the world feels even more distant and divided.”





Qatar 2022 World Cup…