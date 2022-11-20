Qatar Make Unwanted World Cup History After 2-0 Defeat To Ecuador

It was not the best of starts for host Qatar who suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.

The result in Group A means Qatar has become the first host nation to suffer defeat in their opening game.

A first half brace from former West Ham United striker, Enner Valencia, secured the win for the South Americans.

With less than five minutes on the clock, Valencia thought he had given Ecuador an early lead.

However, VAR intervened to save Qatar’s blushes, as an Ecuador player’s knee was marginally offside.

But Valencia was not to be denied as he gave his side the lead on 16 minutes from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Qatar keeper.

The 33-year-old doubled his country’s lead on 30 minutes as he headed in a delightful cross from the right.

Meanwhile, the group’s other game will see AFCON winners Senegal take on Netherlands on Monday.

