Senegal Would Be Netherlands’ Toughest Group A Opponent

Netherlands captain, Virgil Van Dijk believes that the Teranga Lions of Senegal will be the toughest opponent for the Orange in group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands will play Senegal in their first game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on November 21 at Al Thumama Stadium.

In a chat with FIFA.com Van Dijk identified the game with the Teranga Lions as their toughest match-up in the group stage.

“It’s a boyhood dream to represent your country in the World Cup,” Van Dijk said.

“In my case it’s extra special because I get to captain the team. I hope we can achieve something special.

“For me, as a young boy I didn’t even think about playing for the Dutch national team one day. It was a dream, but I never thought it was realistic. So to make my debut in 2015 for the national was very special.

“A World Cup is never going to be easy, it doesn’t matter who you have to play against. But I think Senegal is…