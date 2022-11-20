Wait Is Over As Qatar 2022 World Cup Kicks Off

The long wait is almost over as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just few hours from kickoff with millions of fans set for the most exciting and intriguing moments of the tournament, starting with the opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Before 2022, the World Cup has never been played in the winter season. The global showpiece has also never been hosted in the Middle East.

So, when the host Qatar kicks-off the competition against Ecuador this weekend, it will be a ride football fans and pundits have never experienced.

Interestingly, the opening ceremony was supposed to take place before Qatar’s first game on Monday, which would have resulted in the uncommon circumstance of two games taking place before it. The first game in Qatar was then moved up by a day.

The 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, located 40 kilometres north of Doha, will host the opening ceremony. The Al Bayt Stadium, which is the most remote but also one of the largest venues from central Doha, is named after and…