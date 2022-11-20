Why Messi, Neymar May Struggle In Qatar

Former Tottenham manager, Glenn Hoddle has predicted that the duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar may struggle at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that both players were in splendid form for their French club side before the FIFA elite tournament and would be expected to carry on in Qatar.

While Neymar will be leading Brazil in Qatar, where they have been widely tipped to win the World Cup, Argentina will depend on their talisman, Messi, to carry them through to the final.

However, in a chat with Metro UK, Hoddle said so much has been placed on the shoulders of the Paris Saint-Germain superstars and this may weigh down their performances.

“There’s a couple of shoulders that weigh heavy. Neymar would be one and Messi would be one,” Hoddle told Metro UK.

“He’s [Neymar]played well this season, and he’s knuckled down a bit.

“So, there’s a bit of pressure on those two; there really is. They could have a mediocre tournament, not a poor one…”

