World Cup Past Winners

After years, months, weeks and days of waiting, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will finally kickoff today.

This is the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world, and the second held in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

And ahead of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Completesports.com looks at the eight countries who have won the World Cup.

BRAZIL:Five-time world champion

After the heartbreak of losing the World Cup title to Uruguay in 1950 on home soil, Brazil eventually became champions when they defeated host of the 1958 edition Sweden 5-2 in the final.

In the 1962 edition held in Chile, the Brazilians retained their title after overcoming former Czechoslovakia in the final 3-1.

Brazil crashed out in the group stage at the 1966 tournament but bounced back to be crowned champions at Mexico 1970. A 4-1 win against Italy saw them land their third title.

The South American giants had to wait until USA 1994 before they could get their hands on the…