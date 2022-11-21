Contreras : Spain Don’t Scare Us

Costa Rica forward, Anthony Contreras, has stated that he and his teammates are not scared of Spain and they can defeat Luis Enrique’s side in their 2022 World Cup opener.

Costa Rica will take on the 2010 World Cup winners at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

And Contreras feels that Costa Rica can match the quality of the Spaniards when both teams clash.

“Spain has a lot of quality but that doesn’t scare us it motivates us,” as.com quoted Contreras.

“We also have quality. We know we have to play very well, but I think we can play one on one against Spain.”

Contreras has been capped nine times by Costa Rica and has scored two goals.

He has played 24 games for Herediano across all competitions this season yielding eight goals and one assist.

Costa Rica will play Spain, Japan and Germany in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

