Gakpo, Klassen Score As Netherlands Beat

Netherlands secured the maximum points after defeating Senegal 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup on Monday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Both teams began the game like a house on fire as they attacked each other from both end.

Senegal should have taken the lead in the early minute of the game after Matthijs de Ligt’s defensive blunder but they failed to capitalise on the goal scoring opportunity.

The Dutch side also had their own fair chance of scoring as Steven Berghuis fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box in the 40th minute.

However, Netherlands broke the deadlock in the 84th minute thanks to a well placed header by Cody Gakpo, to send their supporters into frenzy at the stadium.

The Oranj Boys grabbed the second goal in the additional time of the second half through Davy Klaassen to take the game beyond the reach of Senegal.

The victory put Netherlands joint top with Ecuador on three points while Senegal and Qatar have zero point.

The host will face Senegal…