Los Angeles FC winger, Gareth Bale said he’s ready to play in Monday’s game against the United States, the first World Cup match for Wales since Pelé scored to give Brazil a 1-0 win in the 1958 quarterfinals.

A five-time Champions League winner and three-time Spanish league champion, the 33-year-old winger long had a goal of lifting his national team to the same level he achieved at club level with Real Madrid.

Wales reached the 2016 European Championship semifinals before losing to eventual champion Portugal and qualified for last year’s pandemic-delayed Euro 2020, where it lost to Denmark in the round of 16.

“It’s probably the biggest honour we could…