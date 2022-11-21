Qatar 2022: Saka Equals Beckenbauer’s World Cup Record In England’s 6-2 Win Vs Iran

Bukayo Saka marked his debut at the World Cup with a brace, as England hammered Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener on Monday in Qatar.

Saka’s goals means he has become the youngest player to score two goals or more in a World Cup debut since German legend Franz Beckenbauer in 1966.

Beckenbauer netted two goals in his World Cup debut in England when Germany hammered Switzerland 5-0 in their opener

In Monday’s game, a corner taken by Luke Shaw found Harry Maguire in the box, whose headed pass teed up Saka in space.

Saka took the ball on the volley, striking it perfectly into the top right-hand corner.

The Arsenal forward continued to link up well with Kieran Trippier on the right wing and capped off a fantastic performance with a second goal and England’s fourth just after the hour mark.

He drove into the penalty area, cut inside, dummied and calmly rolled the ball through four Iranian defenders and the keeper to nestle in the net.

With his fifth and sixth senior…