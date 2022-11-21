Qatar 2022: Saka Named Man Of The Match In England Vs Iran Group Opener

Bukayo Saka was voted Man of the Match as England battered Iran 6-2 in their Qatar 2022 World Cup group opener on Monday.

Saka marked his World Cup debut with a brace to help England get off to a perfect start.

The Arsenal star got England’s third and fourth goals and was impressive throughout the encounter.

Saka also became the youngest player to score two goals or more in a World Cup debut since Franz Beckenbauer in 1966.

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England with a glancing header off a superb cross from Luke Shaw.

Raheem Sterling doubled England’s lead as he slotted home Harry Kane’s cross, while substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were also on the score sheet.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.