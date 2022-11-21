Rohr: Senegal Can Cope Without Injured Mane

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr believes the Terangha Lions of Senegal will still do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar without their talismanic forward, Sadio Mane.

Mane has been ruled out of the competition as a result of injury.

The Terangha Lions will open their 2022 campaign today against the Netherlands in a group that also has hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

“In Sadio Mane, they have a star who can make the difference on his own and in Kalidou Koulibaly, a very strong, athletic defender at the back,” he told Wettbasis.

“They have had the same coach in Aliou Cisse for over six years. You have several tactical options.”

Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia are the other teams from the continent that will compete at the competition.

