Why I Want Argentina To Be Eliminated In Group

Lionel Messi’s doctor, Diego Schwarzstein has revealed that he would be delighted if Argentina fail to make it out of the Group stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with The Times, Schwarzstein stated that he would have loved Argentina to win the World Cup but that the present government in the country would want to use their success for propaganda to cover up its failure.

“As a football fan, I would like Argentina to be champions. As an Argentine citizen, as a human being, I would like them to lose all three games and be eliminated in the first round,” he told The Times.

“Why, I’m convinced that this obscenely populist government that we have here would use the success of Argentina at the World Cup to cover things up,” he said.

The Albiceleste will be one of the hot favourites for to win the Qatar World Cup 2022, with the 2021 Copa America winners boasting the likes of…