2022 World Cup: Saka Scores Brace As England Thrash Iran

Bukayo Saka bagged a brace as England thrashed Iran 6-2 in their Group B clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jude Bellingham opened scoring for the Three Lions in the 35th minute.

Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the interval.

England added to their lead after the break as Saka added his second of the game in the 62nd minute, but Southgate’s side were given a wake-up call when Mehdi Taremi pulled a goal back for Iran three minutes later.

Marcus Rashford added a fifth with just his third touch on 71 minutes after coming onto the pitch before another substitute Jack Grealish added England’s sixth on the dot of 90 minutes.

Taremi scored his second of the game from the spot late in the game.

