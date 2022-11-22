BetWinner Nigeria New Customer Guide: Registration, Promo Code

Betwinner is owned and operated by Advanced Hospitality Limited, with a registered office in Lagos, Nigeria. The bookmaker is fully licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

The bookmaker came into Nigeria in 2018 and so far, the platform has been nothing short of stellar with its quality of service.

Ever since their inception in Nigeria, they have never faced any major issues with user funds and have been upstanding so far.

BetWinner Nigeria Sign Up Bonus

Betwinner has an Exclusive Welcome Bonus offer of 130% up to NGN 130,000 when you enter promo code COMPLETE. The sign up bonus is activated once you create an account with the bookmaker and also make the first deposit using promo code COMPLETE.

How to claim the BetWinner Sign Up Bonus

Here are the steps to claim your Betwinner sign up bonus;