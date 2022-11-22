Denmark Vs Tunisia – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to see more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Denmark vs Tunisia – Denmark reached Qatar with no issues at all by taking advantage of the simpler qualifying group.

The Danes easily won Group F, topping teams like Scotland, Israel, Austria, the Faroe Islands, and Moldova by winning 9 of their 10 games.

Also Read – 2022 World Cup: Why Senegal Failed To Shine Against Netherlands –Aghahowa

The team captained by Kasper Hjulmand came within one point of beating Croatia to win their individual UEFA Nations League group, despite winning four of the six games there.

Less than three goals were scored in three of the last four Nations League games that Denmark played, and in their most recent match in September, the Danes defeated France 2-0 while keeping their goal unbroken.

Tunisia will have to deal with a tough group again because they have to play France and Denmark, two of the best teams in…