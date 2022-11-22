I Don’t Care What You Think

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his row with Manchester United will not affect Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo are considering sanctioning Ronaldo following his recent outburst in an interview.

Ronaldo, 37, said he felt “betrayed by the club” and stated he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

Read Also:2022 World Cup: Blame Al Bayt Stadium’s Air Condition For Qatar Loss To Ecuador –Okocha

“In my life, the best timing is always my timing,” Ronaldo said on Monday.

Making a surprise appearance at a news conference, the Portugal captain said: “I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.

“It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I’m sure it [the interview] won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…