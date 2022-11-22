Infinix Nigeria Partners Paris Game Week International E- Sport

Infinix Nigeria, known for breaking barriers and setting new trends in the tech, lifestyle and gaming space, partnered with the largest French video game trade show, the Paris Game Week. The smartphone brand is the first mobile brand ever in Africa to be invited.

This partnership was born from the tech giant’s commitment to providing devices that are capable of gaming with long lasting batteries and super-fast processors.

The Paris Game show which ran from Wednesday, November 2nd 2022 to Sunday, 6th November 2022 brought together several mobile gaming lovers and allowed them enjoy the thrilling experience of competing with one another to win several prizes.

With the partnership, Infinix has not only contributed largely to the mobile gaming industry but have also united gamers through this affiliation.

Source: Complete Sports

