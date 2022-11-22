OFFICIAL: Ronaldo Departs Manchester United By Mutual Consent

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club by mutual consent.

United made the announcement in a statement released on their website on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as a result of Ronaldo’s two-part interview on TalkTV last week.

The statement from United read:“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo’s interview with saw United explore the possibility of terminating his contract seven months early without paying any of the £16million he is predicted to earn by June 2023.

United believed Ronaldo had violated his terms of…