Oliseh Lauds ‘Unbelievable’ Saudi Arabia’s Win Against Argentina

FIFA’s technical expert, Sunday Oliseh has showered encomium on Saudi Arabia following the Falcons remarkable 2-1 victory against Argentina on TueFIFA’ssday.

The Asians produced one of the stunning upsets in World Cup history by rallying back to beat the two time champions at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead from the spot on 10 minutes via a controversial penalty.

Saleh Al-Shehri levelled for Saudi Arabia just three minutes after the break.

The goal encouraged the Saudis to pour forward and they netted winning goal through Salem Al-Dawsari in the 53rd minute.

“Unbelievable but true and totally deserved! Saudi Arabia tactically,physically and technically outclassed Argentina. Compact,shifting,clairvoyant when in possession and skillful. For me? This is d best Saudi Arabian team I ever saw play!, Oliseh wrote on his Twitter handle.

