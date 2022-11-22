Qatar 2022: Black Stars Players Forced To Evacuate Hotel Over Suspected Bomb Scare

The Black Stars of Ghana squad had to evacuate their Doha hotel on Sunday afternoon following a suspected bomb scare, the Mirror reports.

All guests at the 140-room Double Tree Hilton and associated restaurants in Doha’s Al Saad district had to depart when an emergency alarm was raised.

Fire services arrived to examine the hotel, with the Ghana FA saying that guests were allowed back to their rooms after about 45 minutes.

But it was the second time in 48 hours that the Double Tree was emptied due to safety concerns – with all guests instructed to leave just before Ghana arrived last Friday, to allow officials and sniffer dogs to examine every room.

The team were greeted by a couple of hundred Ghana fans upon their arrival Friday evening – by which point guests were already permitted to return. Extensive checks have also been conducted in other hotels housing teams as part of a tight security operation.

Reacting to the incident Ghana’s FA said: “Just after 14:30…