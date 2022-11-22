Qatar 2022: Giroud Equals Henry’s Record As France Thrash Australia To Get Off To Perfect Start

Champions France got their Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign off to a great start as they thrashed Australia 4-1 in their Group D opening fixture on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud bagged a brace for France which saw him equal Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer on 51 goals.

Also on target for France were Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot.

France put the pressure on as early as the 2nd minute as Ousmane Dembele got down the right hand side and put a cross in towards the back post that fell at the feet of Mbappe, who won a corner for his side.

But it was Australia who took a shock lead in the 8th minute through Craig Goodwin smashed into the roof of the net from a superb cross.

France were forced into an early change as Lucas Hernandez went off injured and was replaced by his brother Theo Hernandez.

In the 22nd minute Australia almost doubled their lead but Mitchell Duke’s long range strike flew narrowly over the top of Hugo Lloris’ net.

France were back on level terms on 27…