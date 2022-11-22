Qatar 2022: Saudi Arabia Record Shock 2-1 Win Against Star-Studded Argentina

Saudi Arabia recorded one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history after securing a surprise 2-1 comeback win against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina in Tuesday’s Group C clash.

For the first time since 1990, Argentina have lost their opening match at a World Cup.

Also, Saudia Arabia have ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten streak.

It was a game of two halves as the Argentine bossed the first 45 minutes and deservedly went in front.

But it was a different Saudi Arabia side that emerged for the second half as they netted two quick goals to turn things around.

Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot but had another chalked off for offside minutes later.

Lautaro Martinez also had two goals ruled out due to offside calls after consultations with VAR.

But in the second half Saudi Arabia drew level on 48 minutes thanks to Saleh AlShehri who slotted a left foot strike beyond the outstretched hands of Martinez.

Then in the 53rd minute Salem Aldawsari…