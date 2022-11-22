Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 500m On Instagram

Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record, as he has become the first person ever to reach 500million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo made headlines last week with his two-part bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

The former Real Madrid star didn’t hold back as he took took aim at the club’s owners, manager Erik ten Hag, and club legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Despite receiving heavy criticism because of his interview, he has still managed to gain more followers, reaching 500m.

His long-time rival and Argentina superstar Messi remains the second-most followed person in the world with 376m.

The two iconic footballers are the only athletes in the top 10 of the most followed people on Instagram.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain Neymar and NBA star Lebron James are two of the highest athletes outside of Ronaldo and Messi, although neither are in the top 10.

Ronaldo’s Instagram following shows just how loved he…