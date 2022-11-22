Schmeichel Delighted With Draw Against Tunisia

Denmark goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel has applauded the team’s goalless draw against Tunisia in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup game.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark’s Andreas Cornelius somehow missed from a yard.

There was 95th-minute drama when referee Cesar Ramos checked the pitchside monitor over a potential Denmark penalty for handball, only to stick with his original decision.

Schmeichel took to his official Twitter handle after the game.

“No goals, but fantastic to be starting the WC. A lot positive things we can take with us,” he Tweeted.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.