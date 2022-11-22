The Incredible Louis Armstrong Stadium

The US Open is played across some incredible venues. At any moment, feel free to visit 1xBet – profitable Nigeria sport betting can be made on this platform on this tournament and many others. One of the most amazing facilities used to play this tournament is the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

This facility was inaugurated in 2018, and has a total capacity of approximately 14 thousand spectators. This makes it one of the largest tennis venues in the entire world. This facility was built with the purpose of replacing another venue, which also bore the same name. Punters can make profitable sports betting at 1xBet Nigeria on all tennis matches that are played in this facility.

Logistics during the construction

Construction of the new facility named Louis Armstrong Stadium began in 2016 immediately after the US Open of that year finished. It was intended for it to be ready before the 2018 edition of the tournament. Obviously, the 2017 US Open was still going to be played, for this…